Seminole Heights ‘art yard’ falls within Tampa city rules despite complaint

Ryan Hughes By Published:
At least one person saw John Moll's home as an eyesore and that person called Tampa Code Enforcement.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – John Moll has been under the impression that something doesn’t need to be in a museum to be considered a piece of art.

“Sometimes, you just see something that you can’t live without,” Moll said.  “And you just got to acquire it.”

He has spent his life finding, picking and buying.

His overflowing property on North Lynn Avenue in Seminole Heights is a testament to his overflowing imagination.

There’s a dragon, a crab, a fish sculpture, even a toilet that he considers a masterpiece.

“Well, it’s art. I think people who understand art, can see art there,” Moll said.

Most people understand.  But recently, there was at least one person who saw the home as an eyesore and that person called Tampa Code Enforcement.

“It was a zoning question on whether the condition of that house was within the codes of the City of Tampa,” said Sal Ruggiero, manager of the Neighborhood Enhancement Division.

Code enforcement officers and a city attorney stopped by and looked over the property and said it was within city rules.

“It has now come to the point, where, I think, that they’ll accept art as not being a violation,” Moll said.

People in the neighborhood accept it, too.

“I find it very interesting,” said neighbor Belinda Montgomery.  “But I understand people who own homes and how it might depreciate their property value.”

Moll recently bought a house across the street and wasted no time sprucing it up to his liking.

His pieces may not be the Mona Lisa, the Scream or a Van Gogh, but the 78-year-old certainly doesn’t need a canvas to make a lasting impression.

“The yard itself is my favorite.  It’s an art yard.  You can have yard art or you can have an art yard.  So this is an art yard,” he said.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s