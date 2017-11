SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol regarding a fatal accident on Interstate 75 Thursday night.

The crash happened at mile marker 199.

Northbound lanes are closed between Laurel Road and SR 681 while FHP investigates.

No further information was immediately released.

