Metropolitan Ministries to serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands of families in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Metropolitan Ministries will be making 6,000 hot meals this Thanksgiving in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

The amount of food that will be prepared for Turkey Day is pretty impressive:

1,500 lbs. of turkey

1,200 lbs. of stuffing

1,200 lbs. of mashed potatoes

80 gallons of gravy

1,300 lbs. of vegetables

1000 pies

Throughout October and November, Metropolitan Ministries will provide nearly 200,000 meals through its food boxes, partner sites, holiday tents and outreach centers.

Metropolitan Ministries will also host a Thanksgiving worship service from 10:00 – 10:30 am in the Chapel of Hope at the Metropolitan Ministries Main Campus which is located at 2301 N. Tampa Street in Tampa.

From 10:30 – 12:30 pm the faith-based organization will serve a community meal in the Vinik Family Activity Center.

There are many ways to give, both with monetary contributions and through drop-off food donations.

Families in need can pick up hot meals, or visit locations to get food to make their own Thanksgiving dinners.

OTHER METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES LOCATIONS SERVING THANKSGIVING MEALS

Hillsborough Meal Sites and Community Partners:

Ministerio Voces Angelicales | 3805 Sugar Creek Ct. | Plant City, FL 33563 Meal Time: 12:30 pm

| 3805 Sugar Creek Ct. | Plant City, FL 33563 Faith Café | 1340 N. Clearview Ave. | Tampa, FL 33607 Meal Time: 11:30 am

| 1340 N. Clearview Ave. | Tampa, FL 33607 Hood Temple AME Zion | 3608 N. 26th St. | Tampa, FL 33605 Meal Time: 11:30 pm

| 3608 N. 26th St. | Tampa, FL 33605 First Baptist Church of College Hill | 3838 N. 29th St. | Tampa, FL 33610 Meal Time: 12:15 pm

| 3838 N. 29th St. | Tampa, FL 33610 Mt. Olive Baptist Church | 604 W. Ball St. | Plant City, 33566 Meal Time: 11:30 am

Pasco Meal Sites and Community Partners:

Knights of Columbus | 5850 Knights of Columbus Drive | Port Richey, FL 34668 Meal Time: 11:00 am

| 5850 Knights of Columbus Drive | Port Richey, FL 34668 Generations Christian Church | 3624 Atlantis Dr. | Holiday, FL 34689 Meal Time: 6:00 pm

| 3624 Atlantis Dr. | Holiday, FL 34689 Refuge Church | 5320 Palmetto Road | New Port Richey, FL 34652 Meal Time: 12:00 pm

| 5320 Palmetto Road | New Port Richey, FL 34652 Keystone Community Church | 21010 State Rd 54 | Lutz, FL 34652 Meal Time: 11:30 am

| 21010 State Rd 54 | Lutz, FL 34652 Atonement Lutheran Church | 29617 State Rd 54 | Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Meal Time: 11:30 am

Pinellas Meal Sites and Community Partners:

Taking it to the Streets | 1801 5th Avenue N. | St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Meal Time: 2:00 pm

| 1801 5th Avenue N. | St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Pinellas Safe Harbor | 14840 49th St. N. | Clearwater, FL 33762 Meal Time: 5:00 pm