Manatee deputy resigns after domestic battery arrest

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detective has resigned after he was arrested for domestic battery.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic situation at a residence in Palmetto at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

At the time of the incident, 45-year-old Jeffrey Bliss was a detective for the MCSO.

Deputies investigated the incident and subsequently arrested Bliss for Domestic Battery against his wife.

Bliss resigned from the sheriff’s office on Thursday morning.

He had been employed at the sheriff’s office for 16 years.

No other details have been released.

