License-free saltwater fishing Saturday in Florida

WESH Published: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Anglers in Florida can fish their favorite salt water spots on Saturday without a valid Florida fishing license.

Nov. 25 is one of eight total days offered each year by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The license free fishing days were created to provide an opportunity for parents who don’t yet have licenses to take kids fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

“As Floridians gather with their loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving, this license-free fishing day is a great opportunity for families and visitors to enjoy our state’s great outdoors together,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.

All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions apply on license-free fishing days.

