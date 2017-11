VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – A hole about the size of a vehicle opened up underneath the intersection of Natures Way and Elm Grove Lane on Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Hillsborough County Road Maintenance is evaluating the status of the hole and if it has stabilized.

The intersection is currently closed and it is not known when it will reopen.

