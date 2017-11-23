Hundreds treated to meals in Seminole Heights, officers work to solve four murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many in the Tampa neighborhood of Seminole Heights tried to have a normal Thanksgiving, despite fear of a killer on the loose and four unsolved murders.

One idea for 20 donated fried turkeys turned into 300 hot meals being served on Thanksgiving Day.

Shane Krugman, a business owner in the area, wanted to be sure the community took care of each other during this tough holiday.

He held a dinner at Spaddy’s Coffee and treated hundreds of people, including officers, to catered meals. All of it was paid for with donated money from people in the area.

“This went from me taking my family and showing them how fortunate we are. I wanted to serve a few people and now this is turning into our Thanksgiving dinner,” Krugman said.

Patrols aren’t letting up as the community tries to remain positive.

“I think the community is really trying to get back normalcy, if you want to call it that, but it’s kind of difficult when you have someone in the neighborhood. We have a killer amongst us,” Jonathan Hess said.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says the department is feeling the pressure and won’t rest until the case is solved.

“This is what we signed up for and we’re going to keep going and we’ll sleep when it’s over,” Dugan said.

