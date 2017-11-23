Homeowners impacted by Irma spend Thanksgiving with friends and family

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – People impacted by Hurricane Irma are spending this Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Charlotte Tew is with family at her daughter’s house. She’s been living with them since September after Hurricane Irma destroyed her home.

She won’t have to wait too much longer after Tew contacted 8 On Your Side for help.

“Thanks to you and friends, that I get to get my own place back and get back a little bit of my independence,” she said.

News Channel 8 visited Tew’s home in early November, where she showed us the damage.

She was frustrated and had been waiting for months for a response from FEMA.

Her application was denied because FEMA said the home was livable.

After News Channel 8 aired the story, FEMA representatives took a second look at the property.

“Well he walked in and said ‘nice skylight,’” said Tew. “I said ‘yeah, it is.'”

But days later…

“I had rental assistance. I had personal property and I had real property. I said ‘oh my God, I didn’t expect that,’” she said.

She received $18,000. It was enough to buy another mobile home in the same complex.

“Hopefully next week, me and my two little pups will be moving in there.”

As she reflects on her blessings today, she’s urging others to stay hopeful.

“It is frustrating. There are times you just want to walk away and throw your hands up in the air. But be persistent, stay in contact with them. If they have to call you and get their story out there,” she said.

