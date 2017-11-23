Florida apartment building evacuated after deep fryer mishap

Pulling a deep fat fried turkey out of the peanut oil

MIAMI (AP) – A deep-fried turkey led to a chaotic Thanksgiving morning for one Florida apartment building, and the incident sent four people to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Spokeswoman Erika Benitez says one of the families in the building started deep-frying a turkey on Wednesday night inside the South Florida apartment and woke up feeling ill on Thursday. Fire rescue workers evacuated the building after they detected high levels of carbon monoxide.

The Miami Herald reports four people were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning and three others were treated at the apartment. Rescue workers gave the all clear by 10 a.m. Thursday.

