8 fun Thanksgiving things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Nov. 22-26

1. Turkey Trot (Thursday)

Work off some of the extra yummy food you know you’re going to eat before it even happens. Get the details

2. Turkey Shoot (Thursday)

Grab some pals and your best club and head out to the green to aim for a hole-in-one. Get the details

3. Christmas Tree Lot (Friday)

Ready to spread some holiday cheer? The Christmas tree lot is open for business for the 63rd year! Get the details

4. Black Friday Shopping (Friday)

All the best deals can be found right here in Tampa Bay. Get the details

5. Big Red Barn Trail of Lights (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Check out this enormous holiday light display, complete with a 60-foot Christmas Light Tree! Get the details

6. Arts and Crafts Show (Saturday)

Personalized gifts galore! Find everything you need for a unique present right in our own backyard. Get the details

7. Water Ski Show (Saturday)

Entertainment for all! The Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team will be performing their final shows for the season. Get the details

8. Barbecue Cook-Off (Saturday)

Tired of turkey? You’re in luck! It’s time for the best barbecue Tampa Bay has to offer. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

