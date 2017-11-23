15-year-old and grandmother missing after Neptune Beach home ransacked

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The home where a 15-year-old boy and his 53-year-old grandmother were living was ransacked before they disappeared, according to WFTV.

Logan Mott was last seen in the area of the 400 block of Seagate Avenue in Neptune Beach.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Mott on Wednesday.

According to WFTV, Mott’s mother received a text message from her ex-husband, saying their home had been ransacked and guns had been taken.

Mott and French were supposed to pick up his father, a corrections officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, but they did not do so.

Mott is insulin-dependent and it is not clear when he last had his insulin.

The pair may be traveling in a 2015 silver Dodge Dart, Florida tag DLLT42.

If the pair are located, do not approach them and contact law enforcement.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

