YUM! WFLA reporters share their favorite Thanksgiving recipes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — To survive the cooking marathon that invariably accompanies Thanksgiving Day, WFLA News Channel 8’s anchors and reporters are here to help.

We are raising the bar of the flavor game bringing you all the classics, plus a few new recipes that’ll we’re sure you will love.

You can plan the ultimate holiday feast with these recipes covering all of your sides, toppings and sweet treats.

We hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving and enjoy!

SIDES

Sweet Potato CasseroleWFLA Melissa Marino

There are tons of different ways to make sweet potato casserole, but this one is perfect to complete your Thanksgiving feast.

Squash SupremeWFLA Leigh Spann

Here’s a healthy twist for your spread.

Southern Sweet Potato CasseroleWFLA Jenn Holloway

Bringing you a fabulous southern Georgia dish that the whole family will love!

Green Bean CasseroleWFLA Josh Benson

Everyone loves to dig their forks right into this classic turkey side.

Scandinavian LefseWFLA Steve Jerve

The time spent in the kitchen is worth it for this incredible dish.

Grammy’s Cornbread DressingWFLA Avery Cotton

Every great Southern-style dressing starts with cornbread and this one is proudly used by all the women in the family.

TOPPINGS

 

Cranberry Horseradish SauceWFLA Lila Gross

Light up your taste buds with this spicy take on a Thanksgiving staple.

Family Oyster DressingWFLA Ginger Thorpe

Looking for something a little different? Try this seafood spin for those adventurous eaters at your table.

SWEET TREATS

Grandma’s CannoliWFLA Gayle Guyardo

Gather around and have all the kids pitch in! Just be sure to follow this recipe very close.

Coconut Lemon Zest MacaroonsWFLA Marco Villarreal

The best part about this sweet treat is you can keep on enjoying them for up to a week!

Pumpkin PieWFLA Meredyth Censullo

Grandma’s version made easy, just for you.

Gluten-Free Pumpkin PieWFLA Shannon Behnken

This one is for all you folks trying to stay gluten-free this Thanksgiving. We are On Your Side!

Turkey Oreo BallsWFLA Amanda Ciavarri

These little guys are so cute and easy! They take virtually no time to make and they are the perfect conversation starter for those awkward long lost cousin encounters.

Pecan Pie BarsWFLA Julie Phillips

A delicious treat the whole family will love!

