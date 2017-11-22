Pinellas Park woman arrested after child found wandering in road at 2 am

Carmon Speights, 2015 Pinellas County Jail booking photo

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park woman was charged with child neglect after a child was found wandering in the road around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pinellas Park Police Department officers say the girl was discovered wandering on 62nd Avenue and there was traffic in the area.

Police say the girl awakened to find that Carmon Laval Speights, 33, was not at home. The girl left the apartment to go find Speights.

After police discovered the girl, she was able to point out the apartment, then Speights arrived.

Speights told officers that she left a family member to care for the girl while she went to pick up some medicine.

Police say Speights’ claim was false and no one was left to supervise the girl.

Speights was arrested on a charge of child neglect.

The arrest report said it appeared she may have been under the influence of alcohol.

