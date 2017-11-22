Vehicle hits fire hydrant, causing road closure at Westshore, Gandy blvds in Tampa

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)  – A vehicle hit a fire hydrant early Wednesday morning which sent water spewing everywhere and closed sections of two busy Tampa roads.

The crash happened Wednesday morning and impacts Westshore and Gandy boulevards.

The eastbound lane on Gandy Boulevard that turns south onto Westshore Boulevard and southbound lanes on West Shore at Gandy are closed while Tampa Water Department crews repair the water main break.

Barricades are located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Modification to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the restoration.

The repair work is expected to be completed by 1 p.m. Wednesday. Roadway restoration work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, with a return to normal traffic patterns.

Restoration schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

See all Tampa road closures here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s