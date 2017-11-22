Vehicle hits fire hydrant, causing road closure at Westshore, Gandy blvds in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A vehicle hit a fire hydrant early Wednesday morning which sent water spewing everywhere and closed sections of two busy Tampa roads.

The crash happened Wednesday morning and impacts Westshore and Gandy boulevards.

The eastbound lane on Gandy Boulevard that turns south onto Westshore Boulevard and southbound lanes on West Shore at Gandy are closed while Tampa Water Department crews repair the water main break.

Barricades are located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Modification to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the restoration.

The repair work is expected to be completed by 1 p.m. Wednesday. Roadway restoration work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, with a return to normal traffic patterns.

Restoration schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

