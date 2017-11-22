WATCH: 2 fires set in aisles at Walmart

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters responded to flames in the middle of the aisles at a Walmart in Cedar Park, Texas, early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at 1:44 a.m. Jackie Sinclair posted video to Facebook of the flames, which appear to be in an aisle behind the watches and jewelry section. Cedar Park Fire Department says two separate fires were set inside and they’re investigating it as arson.

“How did this happen?” Sinclair says on the video. “Time to go — that’s a little too big for my taste.”

Law enforcement agencies helped evacuate the store when they arrived. No one was hurt.

Authorities could not confirm with KXAN if any arrests were made. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The store will remain closed for the remainder of Wednesday. It is not known at this time if the store will reopen Thanksgiving evening.

