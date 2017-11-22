Volunteers repair Pinellas group home for youth in time for Thanksgiving

By Published:

(WFLA) – ‘Tis the season to give, and two organizations are getting a head start in helping those in need this holiday season.

More than 50 volunteers with Ready For Life and Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County spent Thanksgiving Eve repairing a group home for youth who have aged out of foster care.

Brothers Jalil and Sa’quan Henderson Ward are thrilled to be able to live together in their newly improved home.

“It’s pretty amazing, I haven’t seen him in two years,” said Sa’quan Henderson Ward.

“It’s pretty amazing. Yes, it is joy to the heart,” said Jalil Henderson Ward.

Volunteers help repair a group home in Pinellas County.

The brothers, who reunited six weeks ago, shared a message of gratitude with News Channel 8.

“I’m grateful period because before in my other programs I was in, they didn’t show love, they just wanted to get in our pockets and whatever but this, they came with both arms open and humble hearts so I’m really grateful for that,” said Jalil Henderson Ward.

“They took their time off from their families to help us out for free, and they’re not getting paid or nothing and that brings a warm spot to the heart,” he continued.

Habitat workers tell News Channel 8 there’s no place they’d rather be.

“For us to be able to come out here and work alongside them and maybe provide them with some hope that there’s good folks in the community that want to help them out, it’s a really rewarding experience,” said Mike Sutton, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, Pinellas County.

