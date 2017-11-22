Vehicle hits woman, 2 children in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and her two boys were sent to area hospitals Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Tampa.

The incident occurred near the intersection of S. Dale Mabry Hwy and Wyoming Avenue.

Police say the family had attempted to cross S. Dale Mabry when they were struck by a car driving southbound. They were not using a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

All three pedestrians were hospitalized with injuries. The mother was left in critical condition. Her boys are expected to be okay.

No charges have been filed and no further information has been released at this time.

