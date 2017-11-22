Tractor-trailer carrying elephants to Sarasota catches fire in Georgia

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA/NBC) – Firefighters dispatched to a tractor-trailer fire on Monday got quite the surprise.

Three African elephants greeted them around 2 a.m. Monday.

The tractor was on fire, but the trailer that was carrying the elephants was not.

The owners got the animals out safely and gave them something to eat while firefighters put the blaze out.

First responders said the elephants were large, but well-behaved.

None of the animals or humans were injured.

The tractor-trailer was headed to Sarasota.