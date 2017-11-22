Toxicology report shows Tampa educator was drinking before fatal jet ski crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A toxicology report released Tuesday indicates alcohol was involved in a tragic jet ski accident that killed a Tampa educator and critically injured his 4-year-old daughter.

Officials said Craig Butz’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit when he died on September 23. Butz was the Executive Director of Pepin Academies in Tampa.

He was operating a sea-doo with his daughter Teagan as a passenger when it crashed into a boat operated by 67-year-old Thomas Carey of Clearwater.

Carey is a well-known attorney in the area who has been an advocate against drunken driving.

“It’s a very tragic matter but I have spent almost my entire adult life trying to prevent drunk driving. I will be focusing now on the dangers of drunk boating as well,” Carey told News Channel 8.

Teagan Butz remains in the hospital. We’re told her condition is improving.

