Toll bill mistakes haunt Tampa woman for a year

TAMPA (WFLA) — For more than a year, the Florida Department of Transportation has mistakenly and continuously billed a Tampa woman for using toll roads in a car she doesn’t own.

FDOT charged Christina Rochd 29 times for tolls she didn’t use in October and November alone.

“There’s a disconnect somewhere,” said Rochd.

That disconnect with FDOT’s toll system is once again billing her for drives she never took on the Leroy Selmon Expressway. This time it is for $61 dollars.

This isn’t the first go-round for Christina.

In August she contacted Target 8 when she received bill after bill after bill from FDOT for tolls.

The problem stems from when Christina bought her KIA. The dealer sent her a license plate in the mail.

“That is the plate that was initially issued to me and I never received it,” she said.

In August, Target 8 reached out to both FDOT and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Within days, FDOT removed erroneous charges.

On Tuesday when she returned from vacation, there was another invoice from FDOT billing Christina for 29 more tolls. She contacted us again.

Target 8 got on the horn with the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to find out why the tag in question keeps coming back to her.

Christina is frustrated

“You can go to collections, it can go on your credit,” Christina noted.

Not only collections — unpaid toll bills can result in a hold on her registration.

We are waiting for the state’s response.

