Thanksgiving for the homeless at Trinity Cafe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Trinity Cafe will serve a Thanksgiving Day feast to the homeless, just like it serves meals on the other 364 day of the year.

Since it opened in 2001, the cafe has given 1.3 million meals to people and has asked nothing in return.

“Thanksgiving to us is another day. We’re just going to prepare another meal just like we do every day,” said Chef Benito D’Azzo. He left his job as an Executive Chef at the Straz Center to follow his heart to the kitchen at Trinity Cafe.

“I really brought the same standards I did at the Straz Center here. We’re now from-scratch. We made fresh mozzarella for our salad last week,” explained D’Azzo.

For this year’s Thanksgiving meal, corn bread stuffing is on the menu. “We’ve got thyme, sage, parsley, salt, pepper, white bread,” said D’Azzo. “And lots and lots of butter.”

Sous Chef Travis stirs a large pot of everyone’s favorite: gravy. The 20 pounds of the delicious topping in the pot is only half of what will be served on Thanksgiving. The sweet potatoes have been soaking in a simple syrup for days before the final treatment of brown sugar and marshmallows and a trip into the oven.

Finally, the turkeys have been cooked to perfection and are now ready to sliced and served.

Trinity Cafe continues its mission to restore a sense of dignity to the homeless and hungry on this important day of food and fellowship.

Meals are served at the two Tampa locations weekdays 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Trinity Cafes are located at 2801 N. Nebraska Avenue and 2202 E. Busch Boulevard in Tampa.

Learn more about the Trinity Cafe here.

