Survey: Thanksgiving most popular holiday to conceive a baby

(WFLA) — If you’re birthday falls in August or September it may be because a turkey feast is upon us.

The most popular holiday to make a baby is not Valentine’s Day, as you may expect. It isn’t even Christmas or New Years despite the festively wrapped gifts and midnight kisses.

As it turns out, Turkey Day is really what makes people want to start a family, according to a new survey of 1,000 Americans by OnlineGambling.ca.

The poll shows Thanksgiving is the time of year people conceive their children, over any other holiday.

The site took a look at when, where, and how couples decide to have their first child and asked parents to pinpoint which holiday falls closest when they count back 9 months.

A surprising 17.7 percent landed on Thanksgiving, more than any other holiday — including Valentine’s Day, which was the next contender.

New Year’s was the least common holiday to reproduce, while Christmas, Halloween, Independence Day and Memorial Day were all mostly tied.

