US 19 reopens in Pasco Co., firefighters at scene of strip club fire

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Both directions of US 19 in Port Richey have reopened. Authorities closed the road earlier on Wednesday morning while firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a strip club.

Pasco County fire rescue crews responded to the fire around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Brass Flamingo strip club which is located at 9034 US 19.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the roof.

A PCFR spokesperson said the fire started in the rooftop A/C unit, which had electrical problems.

No injuries have been reported.

