US 19 reopens in Pasco Co., firefighters at scene of strip club fire

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Both directions of US 19 in Port Richey have reopened. Authorities closed the road earlier on Wednesday morning while firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a strip club.
Pasco County fire rescue crews responded to the fire around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Brass Flamingo strip club which is located at 9034 US 19.
Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the roof.
A PCFR spokesperson said the fire started in the rooftop A/C unit, which had electrical problems.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
