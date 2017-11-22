Speed Busters: A ‘thank you’ to law enforcement, government agencies

(WFLA) – Speed Busters is taking a different turn this Thanksgiving Thursday.

WFLA traffic reporter Leslee Lacey wants to say thank you to all of the local government agencies that have gone On Your Side to slow down drivers after being contacted with Speed Buster stories.

Just one day after Bradenton Police were notified of Leslee’s Speed Buster results, they issued eight verbal warnings, three written warnings and a stop sign citation on 21st Avenue West. They deployed speed trailers for eight days on the road.

In a speeding sting along South Mobley Road, deputies pulled over 100 drivers in one week, completed two traffic studies and left resident Bill Hensel smiling.

“Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department really did an outstanding job,” said Hensel.

In Largo, Leslee’s fellow speed busting veteran Ray Raulerson, who has cars speeding by horses that walk on his street, finally saw solar powered speed signs installed on Donegan Rd.

Auburndale police helped Mike and Kristy Crouse in Polk County by placing speed feedback signs on Lemon Street, right in front of their daughter’s school.

In Holiday, Danielle Grosskopf was frustrated with speeders flying by her son’s bus. He has Cerebral Palsy and must be loaded onto the bus on Kingsbury Drive. Pasco authorities installed a handicap sign, a speed limit sign and the speed limit was lowered to a cautionary 20 mph. They briefly increased patrols on the street.

Danielle’s daughter Avery Grosskopf was also scared of the speeders and told Leslee, “I’m pretty happy with the results. Usually whenever we try to contact someone about it we usually hit a dead end. It’s nice to see somebody take action.”

These changes come as a result of you speaking out about your concerns.

If you have a speeding issue, message Leslee on her WFLA Facebook page or her Twitter account and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to your street.

RELATED-