Sheriff’s pilot adopts dog abandoned in crate outside Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young dog that was found abandoned in a crate outside a gas station has a new home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station in north Tampa around 7:30 Wednesday morning after a citizen found a dog in a crate.

Responding deputies say the dog was stuffed in a crate next to a propane tank refilling site. They say it appeared that the crate had been his living quarters for a while.

According to the sheriff’s office, no one witnessed the dog being abandoned.

The dog is estimated to be about a year old. Deputies say he was thirsty when he was let out of the crate and lapped up two bowls of water, but was good-natured and was wagging his tail.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a sheriff’s pilot who heard about the incident quickly offered to have the dog join his family.

The dog, now named Milo, will soon go home with Sheriff’s Pilot Manny Feller and meet his brother Otis so they can have a happy Thanksgiving together.

