Seminole Heights neighbors don’t let murders alter their lives

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On this Thanksgiving eve, neighbors are refusing to let the four murders dictate how they enjoy the holiday in Seminole Heights.

Dog owners who belong to a Facebook page gather to stroll the neighborhood with their pets. It’s called the Wednesday evening pack walk.

It started a few weeks ago with about 20 people.

“Last week, right after the last shooting, it was just my family that went out. We had a nice little family walk,” said Johnny Lopera.

The numbers are slowly rebounding.

“We’re gonna go out and we’re gonna live our lives. We’re gonna do it no matter what,” said Lopera.

Joined by his new baby daughter, wife and four other dog owners, Lopera walked his dog, Brutes, in the cool night air.

A few blocks away, FHP troopers patrolled the neighborhood.

Posters offering a hefty reward are plastered on poles.

One neighbor offered some good advice.

“I want people to enjoy this time of the year. But at the same time, man, don’t let your guards down,” said Ronald Daniels.

While businesses report a downturn since the killings, Seminole Heights is no ghost town.

On this Thanksgiving eve, being out alone, late, is not a safe thing to do.

But that doesn’t mean being a hermit.

“It’s a scary situation and people are dealing with it how they deal with it. And I chose to live my life,” said Lopera.

Follow Peter Bernard on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s