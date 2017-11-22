Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility

Published:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.

Pittsfield police say 65-year-old Joseph Van Wert and 45-year-old Randy Lambach have been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 29.

Authorities say Lambach recruited drug addicts from Pittsfield, took photos of them, and posted ads on adult websites. Police say he scheduled and drove them to and from meetings with men, kept most of the proceeds, and paid the women in drugs.

Police say Van Wert used his apartment at a senior living facility as a place to conduct the prostitution.

Lambach allegedly threatened to turn the women in if they stopped working for him.

It could not immediately be determined if they have lawyers.

