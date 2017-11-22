Police officers giving out Thanksgiving turkeys, not tickets

LAREDO, Tex. (WFLA) — Police in Texas are getting into the spirit of giving, by handing out turkeys instead of tickets to drivers they pull over.

Officers with the Loredo Police Department pulled people over who had committed actual traffic violations. But instead of getting a ticket, the drivers received a written warning and a Thanksgiving turkey.

The turkeys were donated by a local business.

The police department posted photos on their Facebook page of officers with several of the surprised drivers.

