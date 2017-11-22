Orlando firefighter fired after recording patient

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An Orlando fire department paramedic was fired after his department said he recorded a patient on a medical call.

On Aug. 27, Josh Granada responded to a call at a hotel near the Universal Orlando theme park.

According to his termination letter, the Orlando Fire Department employee took out his phone and made an audio recording of the patient.

Department officials say Granada then shared the recording with co-workers who were not on the call. By doing so, he violated privacy laws and OFD policy.

Granada has 10 days to appeal the firing. He could not be reached for comment by the paper.

He was one of the first paramedics on scene during the Pulse nightclub massacre, which left 49 people dead in June 2016.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: