Gr8 Inspiration: Amy Shimberg has volunteered at Meals on Wheels for 44 years

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tis the season to give thanks and there are many people who are grateful for volunteers that give countless hours dedicated to serving the community.

A shining example of that is Mrs. Amy Shimberg, who has been serving food for Meals On Wheels in Tampa for 44 years.

“You see the people and get to know them and relate to them it’s sort of instant gratification really. You know you’ve helped them and it’s a really meaningful day,” said Amy Shimberg.

Amy Shimberg doesn’t even drive anymore, but she is so connected to the people she serves that she hired a driver to take her on her route.  Shimberg says it’s an honor to get to know each and every one of them.

“Every one of the people would make a wonderful book I think  because their stories are so fascinating,” she said.

The best part of volunteering, according to Shimberg, is what she receives.

“I know about their families and they know about mine, when I had adversity in my life, they were so wonderful to me.  They helped me so much there is no question that you gain so much more when you give,” said Shimberg.

Her dedication to helping others makes Amy Shimberg a Gr8 Inspiration.

Follow Gayle Guyardo on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s