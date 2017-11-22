Gr8 Inspiration: Amy Shimberg has volunteered at Meals on Wheels for 44 years

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tis the season to give thanks and there are many people who are grateful for volunteers that give countless hours dedicated to serving the community.

A shining example of that is Mrs. Amy Shimberg, who has been serving food for Meals On Wheels in Tampa for 44 years.

“You see the people and get to know them and relate to them it’s sort of instant gratification really. You know you’ve helped them and it’s a really meaningful day,” said Amy Shimberg.

Amy Shimberg doesn’t even drive anymore, but she is so connected to the people she serves that she hired a driver to take her on her route. Shimberg says it’s an honor to get to know each and every one of them.

“Every one of the people would make a wonderful book I think because their stories are so fascinating,” she said.

The best part of volunteering, according to Shimberg, is what she receives.

“I know about their families and they know about mine, when I had adversity in my life, they were so wonderful to me. They helped me so much there is no question that you gain so much more when you give,” said Shimberg.

Her dedication to helping others makes Amy Shimberg a Gr8 Inspiration.

