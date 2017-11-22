Florida university grapples with white supremacist student

By Published:
Source: University of North Florida Facebook page.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida university says a 37-year-old self-proclaimed Nazi will be allowed to stay in school, but remains banned from campus at least for the time being.

The Times-Union reports that University of North Florida student Ken Parker was suspended recently after posting on social media an image of him holding an assault rifle and vowing to take action against fellow students who question his beliefs. Parker previously served as the grand dragon of the Jacksonville Ku Klux Klan. He’s a junior and studying political science.

With his suspension lifted but his ban from the property still in place, Parker’s instructors will have to sort out ways for the student to get his lessons off campus or online.

A second hearing on Parker’s status will be held before the spring term begins.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s