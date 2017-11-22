Florida Missing Child Alert issued for missing 15-year-old last seen in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Logan Mott was last seen in the area of the 400 block of Seagate Avenue in Neptune Beach

He is described as being 5’9” and 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The child may be in the company of Kristina French, 53.

French is described as being 5’4” and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2015 silver Dodge Dart, Florida tag DLLT42.

If the pair are located, do not approach them and contact law enforcement.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

