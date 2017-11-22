Florida crime rate drops despite increase in rapes

Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s crime rate is dropping, but the number of rapes is growing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday released a report that analyzed reported crimes in the first six months of the year.

The good news in the report showed that Florida’s crime volume dropped two percent compared to the same time period in 2016.

But the bad news is that the number of rapes jumped up 8.1 percent from 3,769 to 4,073.

The number of murders statewide declined slightly for the first six months from 561 to 531. But last year’s murder total included the 49 people who were gunned down at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

There has also been a decline in other types of crimes, such as burglary, robbery and aggravated assault.

