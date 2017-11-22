Fleeing suspect dies in collision with Tampa police car

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a suspect is dead after he ran into a patrol car in Tampa.

Dusharn Weems, 24, reportedly led officers on a pursuit through an undisclosed Tampa neighborhood after stealing a car.

Police said they tried to stop Weems, but he fled officers, abandoned the car and ran off on foot.

As an officer pulled into a parking lot, Weems was running across the parking lot and subsequently ran into the side front panel of the patrol car and fell.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died several days later.

A medical examiner has yet to determine his cause of death.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating the incident and is expected to bring the case to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

