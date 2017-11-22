Feeding Tampa Bay: How to find a meal or donate time, food

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving is tomorrow and the folks over at Feeding Tampa Bay are scrambling to get meals out to people so they don’t go hungry over the holiday.

Feeding Tampa Bay distributes over 100,000 meals every day and they don’t expect that number to get any smaller over the holiday.

The organization estimates 700,000 people go hungry every day across their 10 County service area. Had to break that down it means one in seven adults and one in for children go food insecure every day.

The good news is feeding Tampa Bay distributes to over 500 agencies throughout 10 counties and if you are looking for one of their locations to find food for yourself or your family all you have to do is type in your zip code at the Feeding Tampa Bay website and locations in your area will start to populate:

This website also has information for people who want to donate food or money or volunteer.

