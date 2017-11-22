Deputies search for suspect who stole ATM from gentlemen’s club in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a man who stole an ATM from a gentlemen’s club.

The suspect broke into the Secrets Gentlemen’s Club on West Hillsborough Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Once he was inside, deputies say he took an ATM and then drove away in a stolen U-Haul storage truck.

The suspect was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with black pants and black shoes.

The stolen U-Haul has the tag AD71108.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).