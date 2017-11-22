Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa woman, 31

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities need the public’s assistance finding a missing, endangered Tampa woman.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Hildebrandt, 31, was last seen at the Intown Suites on 8207 E Adamo Drive on Tuesday night.

She allegedly threatened to harm herself before she disappeared.

Hildebrandt is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’04” and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black sweat pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: