Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa woman, 31

By Published:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities need the public’s assistance finding a missing, endangered Tampa woman.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Hildebrandt, 31, was last seen at the Intown Suites on 8207 E Adamo Drive on Tuesday night.

She allegedly threatened to harm herself before she disappeared.

Hildebrandt is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’04” and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black sweat pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s