Deputies investigating suspicious death of female in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a female in Brooksville.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday about a possible death at 15013 Old Stage Coach Road.

Deputies discovered the body of a deceased female.

They say the death appears to be suspicious and all parties involved in the incident were present and accounted for.

There is no danger to the community.

Detectives are actively investigating the case at this time.

