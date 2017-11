DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Davenport home is decked out in Star Wars Christmas lights for the holiday season.

Thomas Gauthier sent News Channel 8 video of his home on Canna Drive on Wednesday.

Gauthier said each year the home has a different theme, and this year’s celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars and the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

