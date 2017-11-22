Cost of new trail alongside Courtney Campbell Cswy. surprises taxpayers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—What’s a rock worth?

Well, along the newly improved trail alongside the Courtney Campbell Causeway, it’s worth a pretty penny. The city spent more than $73,000 buying, shipping, installing and decorating boulders alongside the trail, and that’s not even the half of it.

The six-month project—a collaboration between Hillsborough County, City of Tampa and the FDOT—stalled due to Hurricane Irma, but it’s now complete and costing taxpayers a lot of money.

Along with the $73,000 spent on those decorative boulders, the cost includes $279,000 for ten shelters, $157,000 for landscaping, $10,000 for lightning rods and $9500 for bike racks. When you tack on other miscellaneous costs, the price tag comes to $878,720.

“It is nice but I don’t know if it’s $800,000 worth of nice,” said trail visitor Melinda Shannon. “That’s a bit steep.”

Visitor James Jordan likes the trail’s new look but was also taken aback by the price. “Wow, wow,” Jordan said. “That’s a lot of money isn’t it.”

Hillsborough County has footed the bill for design, construction and materials and the FDOT will assume responsibility for upkeep.

