Community plans hundreds of Thanksgiving meals in Seminole Heights despite ongoing fear

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The will to give back is in full swing during fearful times in the Tampa neighborhood of Seminole Heights.

One man’s efforts to help have multiplied beyond his expectations.

“It all started from a Facebook post,” said area business owner Shane Krugman. “I put it up asking if there was any way I could get like 20 extra turkeys, we just want to give it out to few families and then now we have meals for 300 people.”

It’s a grim Thanksgiving week for many around the neighborhood with four unsolved murders and a killer on the loose. But Krugman is hoping to lighten the mood.

“Seminole Heights is having a tough run right now and I just wanted to do something nice and it just snowballed into something else,” Krugman said.

Krugman says people stepped up and donated enough money to provide hundreds of catered meals, which are being prepared by Banquet Masters in Clearwater.

The meals will include a spread that includes turkey, stuffing and desserts.

“Anything you can do is very helpful,” said Jim Blades, Sous Chef at Banquet Masters.

Krugman says anyone who would like a free meal should come to Spaddy’s Coffee Co. on North Florida Avenue between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

