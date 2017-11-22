Colorado fugitive found hiding at Clearwater luxury resort

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Colorado fugitive was found at a Clearwater luxury resort Tuesday, police said.

James Edward Patton, 43, was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was located at the Sandpearl Luxury Resort on Clearwater Beach.

According to an arrest affidavit, Patton had escaped from the Colorado Department of Corrections. It’s unclear when he escaped and how long he had been hiding out at the resort.

Police said an escape warrant was out for his arrest. He was previously convicted of theft and fraud charges.

Patton is expected to be extradited back to Colorado.

No further details are available at this time.

