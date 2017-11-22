Airports busy for Thanksgiving travel: What to know, check your flight’s status

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Airlines and airport personnel have been planning for this busy holiday travel weekend for months. Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving is widely considered one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Early Wednesday morning News Channel 8 crews at the airport saw lots of travelers and long lines. 8 on Your Side has what you need to know before you head to the airport.

This year the TSA list of prohibited items has not changed, but it is always best to remind yourself of what is allowed.

When it comes to liquids, remember the 3-1-1 Rule. You are allowed to bring one quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes in your carry-on bag and through the checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item. Click here to check all of the TSA rules.

A spokeswoman with Tampa International Airport says travelers will want to know about a TSA procedure change.

“Anything larger than a cell phone needs to be removed from your carry-on bag, and placed in a separate bin. Same thing they have been doing with laptops for some time now, but now this includes tablets and e-readers,” said TIA spokesperson Christine Osborn.

If it has been a while since you traveled, check your bags for any prohibited items, like a gun.

So far this year TSA Agents have found 440 firearms at security checkpoints at Florida airports alone.

That compares to a total of 441 found in all of last year. The trend continues nationwide. TSA Officers detected 3,733 funds from January 1, 2017 through November 13,2017. That is 342 more than in 2016.

“If you haven’t traveled in a while take you suitcase, your carry on. lay them out and removed the contents, start over so you are 100% sure of everything that is in your carry on item, so you don’t get to the check points and get caught with a prohibited item,” said Osborn.

