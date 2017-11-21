West Virginia woman says she found needle tucked in blanket at Family Dollar

WOWK Published: Updated:

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – One woman found something she didn’t expect during her trip to a local store — a syringe.

Carrie Lambert says she stopped by Family Dollar in Eleanor this morning to pick up a blanket.

She says when she unfolded the blanket, she saw a syringe in the folds.

Lambert says that, in shock, she quickly returned the blanket to the store.

This find has her thinking and a little worried about what people are doing out there, and she wants to warn people to be careful this shopping season.

“With Black Friday coming up, just beware when you open things up. Be cautious,” advised Lambert.

13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters.

Management declined to comment further.

13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.

