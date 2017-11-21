WATCH: Brandon family reunited with dog that was adopted out to another family

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon family whose dog ran away and was adopted by a new family is finally back at home with his original owners.

From tears to squeals and smiles, 12-year-old Daniellis Guzman is thrilled to have her best friend Lazaro back in her arms.

“I am shocked. I am just so so happy he is back!” she said.

Lazaro ran away from home a week ago and was turned into the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The family saw their pet on a lost and found pets Facebook page, but by the time they saw it, he had already been adopted by Lora Weaver.

“He looks just like a little guy I had 11 years ago and I knew he was the one,” Weaver said.

She had the dog three days but got a call Monday that his owners were looking for him. She knew she had to give him back.

“I would want someone to do that for me,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I’m sorry, I would want someone to do that for me if they found my little guy. It was the right thing to do.”

Daniellis is forever grateful Weaver did the right thing.

“Some people would not have done that, they would have kept the dog and she just wants me to be happy,” she said.

And happy she is.

“We’re going to lay down in my bed. We’re going to hug a lot.”

Daniellis’ mom also says she couldn’t be any happier.

“Thank you 8, News 8 for helping me for getting my dog back for my daughter, my kids, my whole family,” said Danerys Pantoja.