VIDEO: Sarasota family jumps from burning boat in Gulf, rescued by ferry

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A Sarasota family is seen jumping for their lives and frantically swimming for safety after their boat catches fire in the Gulf of Mexico.

The family’s 40-foot boat had flames and smoke billowing from the cabin as it started to sink.

A passenger on board the Key West Express out of Fort Myers Beach caught the action on video.

The Key West Express was closer to the distressed boaters than the US Coast Guard when the call for help came in.

The three family members held onto a crab trap buoy until they could be pulled onto the ferry by crew members.

Luckily, no one was injured. The family was taken back to Key West.

