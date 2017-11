WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA/CNN) – President Donald Trump will be continuing a Thanksgiving tradition at the White House, the pardoning of the turkeys.

The White House released a video announcing the arrival of “Drumstick” and “Wishbone,” the two turkeys participating in this year’s Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony.

The video shows the turkeys getting the VIP treatment with a hotel stay.

After the ceremony, the turkeys will join “Tater” and “Tot” at an exhibit at Virginia Tech.