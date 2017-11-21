Tampa restaurant owner who sheltered Irma victims to serve Thanksgiving meals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local restaurant owner is doing it again, inviting people he’s never met to come join him for a free meal.

When we first introduced you to Ergin Tek back in September, he’d recently opened his doors to anyone looking for shelter from Hurricane Irma.

This time? You might say he has a need to feed!

Normally, Ergin Tek is serving up Mediterranean dishes, but not this Thursday. He’s hosting a free Thanksgiving meal.

“Our project is to feed everyone in need. Homeless people need it and plus everyone else,” he said. “So there’s a lot of people who are hardly making it in life and we want to include everyone.”

His new non-profit is called Need to Feed.

“I’m doing this because I believe we can overcome our social divide. We can bridge our differences and help one another to feed everyone in need,” Tek told News Channel 8.

“And that’s everyone. I have done this just to start to help people who is really underprivileged. But then as I go through my research, and I realize there is a lot of people needing a Thanksgiving meal.”

Mia Spicola will be one of the youngest volunteers serving food this Thanksgiving.

“I volunteered because I like helping and it’s a good thing to do. I wanted to help with the charity,” she said.

Both Tek and Spicola are setting a wonderful example of what it means to give back in the spirit of the holidays.

