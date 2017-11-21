VIDEO: Spiny tail iguana surprises Palmetto woman on toilet

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palmetto woman was headed for a bathroom break when she discovered an iguana inside her toilet!

Justin Matthews with Matthews Wildlife Rescue said the woman made the find on Monday afternoon.

It’s a spiny tail iguana, native to Mexico, and they can bite.

Matthews believes the iguana may have been discarded by a previous owner and made its way through the sewers and into the woman’s home.

Needless to say, the woman and her family were terrified of the animal.

Matthews says in Florida he’s responded to cases of snakes in toilets. But this is the first time he’s ever heard of an iguana.

Matthews is now raising the iguana and will use it for wildlife demonstrations.

He made sure to thoroughly clean it when he brought it home.

