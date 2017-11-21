Report: Uber hid hack that exposed information of users and drivers

(WFLA) — Reports are saying Uber hid a data hack that stole date from 57 million users and drivers.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company hid the cyberattack for more than a year.

The 2016 attack was performed by two individuals who gained access to user data stored on a third-party cloud-based service used by Uber, according to a statement from the company.

Bloomberg’s report states that the company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data and conceal the breach. The company has fired chief security officer Joe Sullivan, as well as one of his deputies, for their role in hiding the breach

According to Uber’s statement, the individuals downloaded the names and driver’s license numbers of about 600,000 drivers in the United States. They also accessed names, email addresses and phone numbers of 57 million Uber users around the world. The company also provided links for drivers and users to get more information.

The company does not believe the hackers downloaded any credit card numbers, bank account numbers, social security numbers, dates of birth or trip location history.